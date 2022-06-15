Drippin aims to carry on universe through 2nd single album ‘Villain: Zero’

Boy group Drippin poses for photos during a press showcase event for its second single album “Villain: Zero,” held in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday. (Woollim Entertainment)
Boy band Drippin has returned to the stage with its second single album “Villain: Zero” Wednesday, hoping to introduce a broader view of its unique universe “Villain.”
It marks the seven-member act’s comeback after a five-month hiatus since its third mini-album “Villain” dropped in January. The latest album is the prequel to the band’s previous release.
In a press showcase event held in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, ahead of the album’s 6 p.m. online release, Drippin said the members are ready to show more powerful and heroic performances onstage.
“We paid a lot of attention to the music, as well as the performance and visual concepts,” Drippin leader Yunseong said. Another member, Changuk, added that the group worked hard to make a full-fledged comeback this time because “Villain: Zero” carries on the group’s universe.
Leading the three-track album is “Zero,” featuring an alternative hip-hop tune and the starting point of the group’s universe. The song expresses the concept of splitting the ego, while highlighting the group’s powerful vocals. There are two other tracks, titled “Game” and “Trick and Treat.”
“Listeners will be able to check each member’s ability through ‘Villain’ and ‘Villain: Zero.’ Please pay attention to the prequel story. Once you find the hidden message behind the songs’ lyrics, you can enjoy them even more,” Hyeop said.
Junho also hinted that the new album will be a narration of the band’s three-part universe, which guides listeners through the story of the birth of each member’s ego. Although he thought the title song was likely to challenge the group with a different mood and sounds, they soon got attached to the song, he added.
Drippin is also looking forward to meeting its fans in-person for the first time via local music programs. Since its debut in 2020, the band had lost opportunities to hold in-person performances for audiences on music programs due to the lingering pandemic.
The act could not hide its excitement for their upcoming live performances. Alex said that he is eyeing to clinch the No. 1 spot on music programs with “Villain: Zero.” Junho also suggested the idea of performing the song powerfully in contrast to their cute idol member appearances if they reach their goal.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)