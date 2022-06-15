 Back To Top
Entertainment

Grizzly drops single for Disney+‘ Kiss Sixth Sense’ soundtrack

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 15, 2022 - 16:55       Updated : Jun 15, 2022 - 16:56
Cover image of Grizzly‘s “Stay With Me” for Disney+ original series “Kiss Sixth Sense.” (Arc Media and Hi-Hat)
Singer-songwriter Grizzly dropped a single titled “Stay With Me” for “Kiss Sixth Sense,” Disney+‘s latest original drama series.

“Kiss Sixth Sense” is a romantic comedy-drama based on a web novel of the same title. The show revolves around Ye-sool, played by Seo Ji-hye, a woman who can see into the future when she kisses someone, and Min-hoo, played by Yoon Kye-sang, whose five senses are very sensitive.

Grizzly is the sixth singer to contribute music to the drama.

The star-studded lineup for the soundtrack announced by the production company, ARC Media, also includes former GFriend bandmate Yuju, Zia, Lee Jun-hwa, Suran and Jazz vocalist Woong San.

Yuju’s “My Americano” and Suran‘s “Fantasy” are also featured on the soundtrack.

The 12-part series debuted on May 25, and Grizzly’s “Stay With Me” was released on Wednesday at noon on music streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie Music and Bugs.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
