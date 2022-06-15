UN expert calls for justice for victims of Japanese colonial rule, Korean War

Fabian Salvioli, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees, on Wednesday called for a reparation process for all victims of human rights violations witnessed during colonial and war times, as well as criminal accountability of the perpetrators.
At the press conference held Wednesday, he discussed the “preliminary impressions” from his June 8-15 visit, and was careful not to bring a special focus to specific subjects or victims.
“I cannot advance any conclusions,” he said, adding that the findings and observations from his visit will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in a report in September next year.
He said the report will have “diagnoses of the situations, and recommendations for all states,” not just South Korea. Many of the cases he looked into during his visit involved third states, such as sexual slavery of women by colonial Japan.
He said the violations suffered by Korean society over the course of the 20th century were vast, and that the “sheer number of atrocities and people affected by them” made his work “titanic,” but “more than anything, vital” for reconciliation.
“A succession of autocratic and dictatorial regimes ruled the country from 1948 until 1990,” he said. Throughout that succession the Korean society was exposed to “numerous and diverse forms of gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law at the hands of different actors and political entities.”
He said most of these violations have been “left unaddressed for decades while the country continued to battle with conflicts and authoritarianism.”
He said while he found South Korea has adopted measures to “redress the longstanding grievances of victims” and their “longing for healing,” they did not amount to the kind of approach that could “adequately respond to the demands.”
He said that in limited forms there have been efforts for truth-seeking, memorialization and reparation for victims but that they needed “scaling up.”
More specifically, he said South Korea “did not embark on an accountability process or prosecutorial strategy to investigate, prosecute and sanction the perpetrators of the aforementioned serious human rights violations.”
No national program has been adopted to allow victims to receive compensation without litigation, he noted. Victims also lacked access to documents and archives of the government entities accused of involvement in the violations.
At the start of his visit he had said his aim was to review initiatives and practices undertaken by South Korean authorities in response to “serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed during the periods of colonial rule, war and dictatorial regimes, and provide recommendations.”
He met with several ministries, public human rights watchdogs, the police agency, members of the parliament and the judiciary, representatives of the international community as well as victims, their families and civic organizations helping them. He also made field visits to former detention camps, mass graves and other sites.
He said from his meetings with victims the phrase he heard repeatedly was, “‘I want to restore my honor.’”
“Honor is a main issue (in Korea) and it’s time to do it,” he said.
“I would like to acknowledge the suffering of victims, their families, and pay my sincere respect to each and every one of them,” the special rapporteur said. “Not one tragedy or one victim should continue to go unrecognized. Nonrecurrence relies strongly on acknowledging the past.”
