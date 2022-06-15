 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang’s China and the World
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Court holds hearing to decide on ex-Industry Minister Paik's arrest

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2022 - 11:16       Updated : Jun 15, 2022 - 11:16
Former Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu arrives at a Seoul district court on Wednesday, to attend a hearing to review the legality of his detention. (Yonhap)
Former Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu arrives at a Seoul district court on Wednesday, to attend a hearing to review the legality of his detention. (Yonhap)

A Seoul court on Wednesday began a hearing to decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for former Industry Minister Paik Un-gyu over allegations that while in office he forced the heads of energy-related state firms to step down.

Paik, the former Moon Jae-in administration's first minister of trade, industry and energy, is under suspicion of having forced the resignation of heads of 13 state-run energy companies who were appointed under the preceding Park Geun-hye government, shortly after he took office between 2017 and 2018.

The Seoul Eastern District Court will decide later in the day whether to accept the prosecution's request for his arrest on charges of abuse of power.

"While in office, I handled my job in accordance with the regulation stated by the law," Paik told reporters before attending the hearing.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors in May searched Paik's residence and his office, and the buildings of six energy-related state agencies affiliated with the ministry, and seized a computer and other materials.

The then-main opposition Liberty Korea Party, a predecessor of the now-ruling People Power Party, lodged a criminal complaint against Paik, ex-Vice Industry Minister Lee In-ho and three other high-level ministry officials in 2019 in what is dubbed the "industry ministry blacklist" scandal. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang’s China and the World
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114