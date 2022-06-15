BTS announces indefinite hiatus to focus on solo careers

BTS (BigHit Music)
K-pop superstar boy band BTS is taking an indefinite break from group activities so that members can take a break and focus on their individual careers.
BTS broke the news late on Tuesday night through a pre-recorded video posted on the band’s official YouTube channel, BangtanTV.
The video comes shortly after the act’s ninth anniversary since their debut. In the video, the seven members celebrate their anniversary over dinner, share their candid thoughts about their journey up to now and their upcoming plans.
“Many of my friends asked me why we were releasing an anthology album at our ninth anniversary,” said band leader RM. “I’ll be straightforward with this: To be honest, BTS’ season one was supposed to end with ‘ON,’” he said, referring to BTS’ anthology album “Proof” which was released on Friday.
RM continued to say that while he could see BTS as a team until “Dynamite,” during “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” this became “unclear.” He added: “The story and the message we deliver through our music is what’s important and what drove us, but they are all gone.”
The bandmates also voiced their yearning to invest more time in their individual lives.
“The K-pop idol system itself does not allow us to mature. We have to keep on releasing something. And getting our hair and makeup done every morning, there’s just no time for me to grow (as a person),” RM said.
Suga, the band’s rapper and producer, said: “The most difficult part for me was penning lyrics. It’s been a painful process the whole time since 2013, and if the problem had been my lack of skills eight years ago, now it’s that I just don’t have anything to write about.”
While the septet has only released solo projects in the form of mixtapes, the members will unveil solo albums in order, with J-Hope taking the lead with his own release in the near future.
The bandmates said they had recently left their shared dormitory with the ending of the dormitory’s housing contract. The contract’s ending has come at an opportune time, as the members set off on their individual paths. The seven have reportedly lived together in one house since before their debut in June 2013.
“The seven of us are all really different. We have different tastes and personalities,” Jimin said, to which Suga piped in: “It’s a miracle that we’ve lived together.”
Expressing regret toward Army -- the act’s global fandom -- who may be shocked from the news of the hiatus, Jimin said: “I think we’re having a hard time, now that we’re starting to think about what kind of musicians we want to be remembered as by our fans.”
The bandmates reassured fans that their break as BTS does not imply an end, but a pause. While focusing on their individual careers, the band will continue shooting new episodes for its online variety show, “Run BTS.”
Meanwhile, BTS members have only taken two long vacations since they officially debuted on the K-pop scene as a group in 2013.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
