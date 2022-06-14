[Today’s K-pop] Girl group aespa adds date to LA showcase

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Girl group aespa decided to perform one more day in Los Angeles, as tickets for its showcase in the city sold out as soon as they became available for purchase.



The original date was June 26, but the quartet will take to the stage one more time on the following day.



The group’s showcase in Japan -- its first in the country – is slated for Aug. 6-7. It drew 400,000 fans in ticket pre-orders.



In the meantime, it will drop its second EP “Girls” on July 8. The EP sold over 1 million copies in pre-orders, according to label S.M. Entertainment last week.



An English-language single called “Life’s Too Short” from the EP will be released in advance on June 24. The group performed the song at Coachella in April.



Seventeen’s 4th LP lands atop Oricon chart



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen’s fourth studio album “Face the Sun” claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly album ranking for next week, according to the most recent tally that was released on Tuesday.



This is the band’s sixth time to top the chart and second time in a row. Its previous album, their ninth EP “Attacca,” was also No. 1 on the chart. The LP has been staying at the top of its daily album chart.



On Monday, the LP entered the Billboard 200 at No. 7, the highest spot for the 13-member act. “Attacca” peaked at No. 13 on the chart last year.



The LP sold more than 2 million copies in the first week of sales, a record among albums released in Korea this year. It also topped the iTunes top albums chart in 22 regions. The lead track “HOT” was No. 1 on its top songs chart in 26 regions.



Meanwhile, the band will host concerts in Seoul on June 25-26 to kick off its international tour.



BTS’ “Permission to Dance” music video tops 500m views



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video of BTS’ “Permission to Dance” surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.



The video was fully unveiled in July last year and became the band’s 13th music video to reach the milestone, following those of “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey),” “DNA,” “Dynamite,” “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Idol,” “Fake Love,” “Blood Sweat Tears,” “Fire,” “Dope,” “Butter,” “Save Me” and “Not Today.”



The dance pop tune was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and still made its Global 200 excluding the US chart last week at No. 145. The single earned a nomination for 2022 Billboard Music Awards top selling song along with winner “Butter.” It topped iTunes top songs chart in 92 regions at the time of release. British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran co-wrote the melody for the song.



GOT7 gifts fans with “Nanana” dance video



(Credit: Warner Music Korea)