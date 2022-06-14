 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Korean Heritage Campaign kicks off third year at Blue House

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 14, 2022 - 16:48       Updated : Jun 14, 2022 - 16:48
Virtual influencers Ho, Gon and Heil appear in the 2022 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign video. (CHA)
Virtual influencers Ho, Gon and Heil appear in the 2022 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign video. (CHA)
With aims to rediscover the value of the country‘s cultural heritage amid the soaring popularity of K-content around the world, the 2022 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with a press conference held at Cheong Wa Dae’s Yeongbingwan, central Seoul.

Marking the campaign‘s third year, the Cultural Heritage Administration and Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation jointly introduced 10 routes that go through 75 destinations, which center around UNESCO World Heritage and the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Korea.

Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office grounds and once the northern garden of Joseon-era palace Gyeongbokgung, is the setting for a variety of events that will be held throughout the campaign season.

A performance combining gugak and K-pop called “Korea on Stage,” will be held outdoors, with the Blue House acting as backdrop. This show will be held on Aug. 13. to commemorate the National Liberation Day of Korea, Aug. 15. 

View of Cheong Wa Dae on its public opening day, May 10. (CHA)
View of Cheong Wa Dae on its public opening day, May 10. (CHA)
A special exhibition will be held in October, also on Cheong Wa Dae grounds, incorporating digital art. The exhibition will introduce attendees to the site’s history.

“I am thrilled and honored to be introducing the country‘s beautiful heritage to the world,” said actor Kim Min-ha of the hit drama series “Pachinko,” who was appointed this year’s promotion ambassador.

Kim‘s trip to view the Tripitaka Koreana, a collection of Buddhist wooden printing blocks at Haeinsa Temple, will be released as a video later in the year.

Another travel video titled “Journey for the Best Selfie Ever” stars three virtual influencer siblings named Ho, Gon and Heil and will be unveiled on June 27. Both videos will be shown on billboards in Times Square, New York.

Kim Ri-eul, a 29-year-old up-and-coming fashion designer who mixes tradition with modern attire, will help make a video titled “Korea in Fashion.”

Videos and updates of the schedule, including this year’s heritage travel programs, can be found on the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation‘s website and its social media platforms.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114