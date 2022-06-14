Korean Heritage Campaign kicks off third year at Blue House

Virtual influencers Ho, Gon and Heil appear in the 2022 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign video. (CHA)

With aims to rediscover the value of the country‘s cultural heritage amid the soaring popularity of K-content around the world, the 2022 Visit Korean Heritage Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with a press conference held at Cheong Wa Dae’s Yeongbingwan, central Seoul.



Marking the campaign‘s third year, the Cultural Heritage Administration and Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation jointly introduced 10 routes that go through 75 destinations, which center around UNESCO World Heritage and the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Korea.



Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office grounds and once the northern garden of Joseon-era palace Gyeongbokgung, is the setting for a variety of events that will be held throughout the campaign season.



A performance combining gugak and K-pop called “Korea on Stage,” will be held outdoors, with the Blue House acting as backdrop. This show will be held on Aug. 13. to commemorate the National Liberation Day of Korea, Aug. 15.





View of Cheong Wa Dae on its public opening day, May 10. (CHA)

A special exhibition will be held in October, also on Cheong Wa Dae grounds, incorporating digital art. The exhibition will introduce attendees to the site’s history.



“I am thrilled and honored to be introducing the country‘s beautiful heritage to the world,” said actor Kim Min-ha of the hit drama series “Pachinko,” who was appointed this year’s promotion ambassador.



Kim‘s trip to view the Tripitaka Koreana, a collection of Buddhist wooden printing blocks at Haeinsa Temple, will be released as a video later in the year.



Another travel video titled “Journey for the Best Selfie Ever” stars three virtual influencer siblings named Ho, Gon and Heil and will be unveiled on June 27. Both videos will be shown on billboards in Times Square, New York.



Kim Ri-eul, a 29-year-old up-and-coming fashion designer who mixes tradition with modern attire, will help make a video titled “Korea in Fashion.”



Videos and updates of the schedule, including this year’s heritage travel programs, can be found on the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation‘s website and its social media platforms.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)