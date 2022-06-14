LG CNS named top partner for AWS

LG CNS CEO Kim Young-shub (left) and Matt Garman, senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at AWS (LG CNS)
LG Group’s IT solutions unit LG CNS said Tuesday it has been named as a Premier Tier Partner for US cloud giant Amazon Web Services, a recognition given to the most experienced partners representing their respective markets.
AWS offers tiers – select, advanced and premier – to recognize its partners that have proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience and the highest premier tier is offered to leaders in their markets in terms of the number of clients and sales performance.
With the latest recognition, LG CNS said it will further bolster ties with AWS in expanding its business supporting digital transformation of corporate clients.
One of the key cloud services is Application Modernization, or AM, which allows traditional applications to run separately in the latest cloud environments depending on business needs.
In February, LG CNS signed a strategic partnership with AWS to expand the AM business and launched a new Cloud Native Launch center solely dedicated to business on AWS services.
LG CNS currently hires more than 1,000 cloud professionals with AWS certification.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)