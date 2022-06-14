 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Govt. to push for speedy influx of immigrant workers to alleviate COVID-19 labor shortage

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2022 - 13:24       Updated : Jun 14, 2022 - 13:24
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The government will push for a speedy influx of immigrant workers to help alleviate labor shortages in farming, fishing and other industries in the wake of COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

Farms, fisheries and small-size firms, often reliant on immigrant workers, have been experiencing labor shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as heightened border controls curbed the inflow of immigrant laborers.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment said that it will bring in some 26,000 immigrant workers, who received Korean work permits but were unable to travel to the country, between this month and August.

From September until December, the ministry seeks to bring in an additional 28,000 immigrant workers.

Including some 19,000 foreign workers who have already entered South Korea this year, a total of some 73,000 immigrant workers are expected to arrive in the country this year, the ministry noted.

In 2019, the annual number of immigrant workers arriving in South Korea stood at 51,336, but the figure nosedived to 6,688 the next year and 10,510 in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The ministry will also streamline part of the administrative procedures for employers of immigrant workers while increasing nonscheduled flights from countries like Indonesia, Nepal and Myanmar to help immigrant workers better travel to the country. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114