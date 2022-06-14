 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Innovation invests in US ammonia fuel cell firm

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jun 14, 2022 - 11:57       Updated : Jun 14, 2022 - 13:17
SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun (second from left) and Amogy CEO Woo Seong-hoon (second from right) shake hands after signing an MOU in San Jose, California, on Sunday, local time. (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun (second from left) and Amogy CEO Woo Seong-hoon (second from right) shake hands after signing an MOU in San Jose, California, on Sunday, local time. (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation said on Tuesday it is investing $30 million in a US ammonia-based fuel cell startup for technological cooperation as it taps into new businesses to establish a “green portfolio.”

SK Innovation and Amogy signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday in San Jose, California, to work together to develop ammonia-based fuel cell system technology and expand markets.

Founded in 2020 by four MIT Ph.D. alumni, Amogy focuses on research and development to produce compact ammonia fuel cell systems for industrial transportation such as tractors and drones.

Among its major shareholders are Amazon and AP Ventures, a UK venture capital company that invests mostly in the hydrogen industry.

Amogy has demonstrated a zero-emissions, ammonia-fueled 100-kilowatt tractor and a five-kilowatt drone, and plans to apply the same technology to large industrial vehicles such as trucks and ships by next year.

SK Innovation said it is making the investment because ammonia can be key to a hydrogen economy. It costs a lot to store and transport hydrogen in liquid form, from its point of production to its point of use, as it is liquefied at a temperature below minus 253 degrees Celsius.

Ammonia, a compound of hydrogen with atmospheric nitrogen, possesses a relatively high volumetric energy density compared to hydrogen and can be liquefied at minus 33 degrees Celsius, consuming less energy for liquefaction and emitting less carbon. Hydrogen can be extracted from ammonia to use as fuel.

To transport a kilogram of hydrogen from Australia to South Korea, it costs $1.7 to bring it in liquefied ammonia, compared to $3.4 in liquefied hydrogen.

Amogy has developed a compact, high-efficiency reactor that cracks ammonia and uses the hydrogen to generate power through a fuel cell. SK Innovation said it believes Amogy’s technology has high potential for commercialization in the industrial mobility market.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114