National

Presidential office likely to get new name Tuesday

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2022 - 11:25       Updated : Jun 14, 2022 - 11:25
The new presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)
The new presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)

The presidential office is likely to get a new name Tuesday, an official said.

Five names are currently in the running, after they were chosen from among 30,000 entries in a public contest.

The five are The People's House, Itaewon-ro 22, The People's Government Office, Mineum Government Office and Bareunnuri.

"I believe (the naming committee) will make a final decision today on which name to use," the presidential official told reporters, saying the committee will meet in the afternoon.

The naming contest got under way after President Yoon Suk-yeol decided to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae to draw closer to the public. The former presidential office, which was called Cheong Wa Dae because of its blue roof, was located on a secluded compound on a hill.

The new presidential office occupies the building formerly used as the headquarters of the defense ministry.

The word Mineum derives from Chinese characters that mean "people" and "voice." Bareunnuri roughly translates to "righteous world," while Itaewon-ro 22 combines the street address of the presidential office with 2022, the year the office opened. (Yonhap)

