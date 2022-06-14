 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to near 10,000

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2022 - 10:16       Updated : Jun 14, 2022 - 10:16
People pass a COVID-19 testing station for arrivals at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People pass a COVID-19 testing station for arrivals at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to reach nearly 10,000 Tuesday, a day after falling to their lowest tally in five months.

The country added 9,778 COVID-19 infections, including 41 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,239,056, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's case count rose after it dropped to 3,828 on Monday, the lowest since the 3,094 reported on Jan. 11.

Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

The number of deaths reached two, bringing the death toll to 24,390. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 98, up from 95 the previous day, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

