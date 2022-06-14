Enhypen to release 3rd EP next month

K-pop boy group Enhypen will put out its third EP titled "Manifesto: Day 1" on July 4, the band's agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.

The album marks the first release from the septet since "Dimension: Answer," the repackaged version of its full-length album, in January.

Enhypen unveiled a logo trailer and lyrics video of "Walk the Line," a track on the upcoming album on YouTube earlier Tuesday.

The rookie group's first full album, "Dimension: Dilemma," sold 1.13 million copies in the first month of its release in October. (Yonhap)