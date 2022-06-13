International boarding school Branksome Hall Asia empowers students to strive for the best

The Branksome Hall Asia campus in Seogwipo, Jeju Island (BHA)

Sitting on the rocky volcanic coastline of southern Jeju Island is Branksome Hall Asia, an International Baccalaureate school.



The school, Jeju‘s only all International Baccalaureate school, is the first international school in Korea to be named an International School of the Year by ISC Research in 2021.



Founded in 2012, Branksome Hall Asia, is a sister school to Branksome Hall, a 119-year-old independent girls school in Toronto, Canada. Like its sister school, the independent boarding school offers all three IB programs for students aged between 3 and 19.



According to Michael Schreider, Branksome Hall Asia’s deputy principal, the school is dedicated to providing an elite learning experience.





Michael Schreider, Branksome Hall Asia deputy principal (BHA)

Its students have achieved some of the best results of all international schools, earning an overall class average of 38 points -- which makes it one of the top 50 international school worldwide, according to Branksome Hall Asia.



The students’ high academic performance has helped students gain admission to highly respected universities in the world, including the California Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Cornell University, University of Pennsylvania and London School of Economics.



According to the school, most of its students pursue university education in the US (50 percent), UK (20 percent), Canada (20 percent), and other parts of the world. Many of the students, around 40 percent, go on to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.



To help students achieve their best academic outcomes, the school offers a wide range of subjects, different ways of learning and various curricular activities. Through encouraging students to participate in a variety of activities, the school guides students to find their true passions and potential and develop a strong sense of self, according to Schreider.



The goal is to provide students with opportunities so that they can build confidence and a feeling of success as a learner, so they can try their best to aim even higher.



The school puts a strong emphasis on student autonomy and empowerment, and it is what sets the school apart from other schools with traditional competition-with-friends models, Schreider noted.



Schreider said many students may come from “different walks of life academically,” but they leave with similar yet outstanding results, under the wings of Branksome Hall Asia.



To support this end, the school makes great effort to secure quality teaching staff from around the globe. The school said its teachers have received regular training from the IB, and more than 60 percent of the teachers have master’s degrees and beyond. Some come from teaching universities.



High academic achievement is, however, not all that matters in the school, Schreider said.



“What is notable about the school’s success, however, is that all have been achieved within the school’s philosophy” that emphasizes collaboration over competition, he said.





Branksome Hall Asia students (BHA)