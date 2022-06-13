Indonesia-Korea Business forum strives to boost new sectors

Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman delivers remarks at the Indonesia-Korea Business Forum hosted by the Indonesian Embassy at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The Indonesian Embassy hosted the Indonesia-Korea Business Forum at Lotte Hotel on Friday to discuss key business opportunities for investors.



Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman called for improved cooperation with Korea, Indonesia’s seventh-biggest export partner and sixth-biggest import partner.



Economic links could be improved by removing economic and trade bottlenecks, particularly in energy transition, the digital economy, health and global supply chains, he said.



Sending trade and investment missions to Indonesia and Korea to boost people-to-people exchanges and increase understanding of economic opportunities is a key priority for Indonesia, the ambassador said.



According to Sulistiyanto, Indonesia is committed to using the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to increase trade volume.



Underlining emerging areas of cooperation in creative industries, Sulistiyanto said there is a growing awareness of “batik,” Indonesia’s traditional wax-dyeing technique, in the Korean market.



He also spoke about the latest developments by Indonesia and Korea such as the supply of industrial urea, infrastructure, petrochemical complexes, electric vehicle ecosystems, decommissioning and reutilization of offshore plants and the digital economy.



The forum was joined by Indonesian Vice Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga.



Indonesian Vice Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga delivers a keynote speech at the Indonesia-Korea Business Forum hosted by the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul on Friday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)