[Graphic News] Trade of computers, peripherals hits new high

South Korea’s trade of computers and related goods soared nearly 40 percent to reach a new all-time high in the first four months of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed.
The country’s exports and imports of computers and peripherals stood at $13.3 billion in the January-April period, up 40.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Computers and peripherals include desktops, notebooks, tablets, solid state drives, memory cards, monitors and printers.
The customs office attributed the surge to increased non-in-person activities in the wake of the prolonged COVID-19 crisis. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)