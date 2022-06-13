 Back To Top
Business

Yoon skips hearing session, appoints new tax chief

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 13, 2022 - 18:27       Updated : Jun 13, 2022 - 18:27
Kim Chang-ki, new NTS commissioner (Yonhap)
Kim Chang-ki, new NTS commissioner (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday appointed Kim Chang-ki, former head of the tax agency in Busan, as the new commissioner of the National Tax Service, by skipping a confirmation hearing that had been delayed for days.

After nominating Kim for the top tax office on May 13, President Yoon submitted a motion to seek parliamentary approval on appointing a new tax chief three days later.

Hearings for Kim and other officials have been delayed with two parties locking horns over who should sit on committees.

Kim is the first NTS commissioner to take office without going through a hearing at the National Assembly.

Appointments of ministers, other than the Prime Minister, are not subject to parliamentary approvals.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
