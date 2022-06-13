[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen ranks No. 7 on Billboard 200

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen hit the Billboard 200 at No. 7 with the group’s fourth full album, according to the publication on Sunday in the US.



The LP “Face the Sun” marked the highest spot for the 13-member act whose EPs “Your Choice” and “Attacca” came in at No. 15 and No. 13, respectively, on the chart last year.



The band has been eyeing the No. 1 spot on the chart, admitting its ambition at a media conference to introduce the fourth LP last month.



The LP sold more than 2.06 million copies in the first week of sales, a record among albums released in Korea this year, and made Time’s list of “The Best K-pop Songs and Albums of 2022 So Far.” It topped iTunes top albums chart in 22 regions and lead track “HOT” was No. 1 on its top songs chart in 26 regions.



Itzy’s “Dalla Dalla” music video tops 300m views



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The music video of Itzy’s debut single “Dalla Dalla” has hit the milestone of 300 million views on YouTube, according to JYP Entertainment on Monday.



The song is the main track from the quintet’s debut digital single album “It’z Different,” which came out in February 2019. The video is the group’s second to reach the impressive mark, following “Wannabe.”



In the meantime, the group will return on July 15 with the EP “Checkmate.” In August, it will host two concerts in Seoul, then from Oct. 26 the group tours eight cities in the US from Los Angeles to New York. It will be the band’s first international tour.



The band also is appearing in a reality show titled “Itzy Cozy House” that started airing last month on Mnet.



Super Junior to return with 11th LP

(Credit: Label SJ)



Super Junior floated a teaser trailer for its 11th studio album on Monday.



The video clip started with a book titled after its previous LP, “The Renaissance.” Then nine planets formed into new space where a series of objects, including an hourglass and a flower, before a gleaming circle appeared.



More teaser content will follow until the full release of the next LP, “The Road: Keep On Going.” The exact date for the release has not yet been announced. The group’s previous LP came out in March last year and special single “The Road: Winter for Spring” was released in February.



Meanwhile, the band will hold concerts in Seoul next month over three days, which is likely to mark the beginning of a world tour. The group performed in front of fans in Japan in April, for the first time in about two years. The band’s last standalone concert was online in May 2020.



Ily:1 to put out new album next month



(Credit: FNC ENM)