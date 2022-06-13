[Newsmaker] [Herald Interview] ‘Even in bearish market, ETF on K-pop will shine’

Contents Technologies CEO Lee Jang-won (Contents Technologies)

Unlike stocks, it is rare for an investment like an exchange-traded fund to draw global attention. But KPOP ETF went viral in April when plans for the fund hit the news, reflecting the popularity of one of South Korea’s most high-profile exports.



The orchestrator behind the ETF -- set to debut in the US market on July 5 -- Seoul-based intellectual property-focused company builder Contents Technologies CEO Lee Jang-won recently sat down with The Korea Herald to discuss whether the Kospi’s bearish turn would hold back his brainchild.



“KPOP ETF is special because it is formed of two attractive traits: ETF and K-pop related stocks,” said Lee.



“ETF shines out in a bearish market as an alternative to stocks because it helps retail investors navigate the market when they lack confidence in their choices. It gives synergy with K-pop related stocks because they have been giving better performances compared with other sectors in this market condition,” he added.



A key factor that drives K-pop’s global popularity is its concerts and performances, and with social distancing and travel restrictions easing, the industry has a rosy future, Lee said.



KPOP ETF is designed by Contents Technologies’ 100 percent subsidiary CT Investments to track securities of 30 different K-pop related companies, most of which are listed on the Kospi, Korea’s main bourse.



The list includes Hybe, the company behind K-pop sensation BTS, entertainment giant CJ ENM, and other major powerhouses such as YG, SM and JYP. An official close to the matter told The Korea Herald last month that Hybe would account for 10 percent of the portfolio due to its large market capitalization.



As a passive ETF, the fund will be managed on a weighted average, meaning all stocks in the portfolio will each have a 10 percent cap depending on the size of their respective market capitalization. Lee hopes the product’s assets under management will reach at least 1 trillion won ($776 billion) and eventually hit 2 trillion won.



On whether he has any plans to branch out to other content-related ETFs, Lee said it would depend the success of this ETF.



“I’d like to produce more thematic ETFs based on Korean content, but for now, our main focus is to promote and bring about the success of KPOP ETF.”



US President Joe Biden records a digital address with BTS in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 31. (Big Hit Entertainment)