Rise Education Korea opens new chapter online

Rise Education Korea’s campus in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province (Rise Education Korea)





Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rise Education Korea took a step into the online world to continue offering quality English education for children.



Rise Education Korea is an English language teaching institution offering education to children.



Though its online programs were initially created for students at its offline branches, the education group is now working on producing online content for diverse age groups, from toddlers to elementary school students.



Currently, Rise Education Korea runs three online programs: Rise VOD, Rise Virtual Class and Rise Metacity.



Rise VOD offers special courses taught during vacations online. Targeted at those who are starting their terms at English kindergarten, the classes were well-received and allowed many to successfully adapt to their kindergarten lives.



Rise Virtual Class offers one-on-one English speaking classes with native English-speaking instructors who have completed a three-week course. Through the program, students who live in areas that do not have a Rise Campus or who are living abroad can learn English.



There are classes for beginners including phonics and for advanced levels such as discussion on current affairs and news, allowing students to take classes that suit them. Also, some classes use textbooks used at schools in the US as class materials.



Rise Virtual Class also boasts group debate classes that allow students from different regions and backgrounds to interact with each other.



Rise Education Korea has also been running Rise Connected online classes for free, allowing students to enjoy diverse programs such as studying reptiles, board games and science experiences.



Rise Metacity is a program that allows everyone to take part in an English quiz show held at a virtual space named Rise Metacity. The quiz shows are held under a different theme every time.



Students participate in the quiz with native speaking instructors under themes such as films, literature and more.



In the first edition of the quiz held in April, some 300 students participated in the quiz held under the theme of the famed Harry Potter film saga, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”



The online programs, produced by Rise Education Korea during the pandemic, focus on offering content and services that can improve learning efficiency. Though the online platform may not be familiar to parents, the classes have been appreciated for encouraging students’ interest in studying.



Rise Education Korea plans to work on more content for its online platform. As a global educational institution, it plans to allow children living abroad to take part in Rise Metacity, giving students in and out of Korea a chance to interact with each other.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)