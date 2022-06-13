[Photo News] Meet Torres

(SsangYong Motor)
A promotional image unveils the entire exterior of SsangYong Motor's new mid-sized SUV Torres. Under the brand slogan, “Adventurous,” the SUV maker mixed retro and future-oriented design elements while securing a large cargo space of up to 703 liters, capable of storing four caddie bags and more.
Other technological features like Lane Keeping Assist and Forward Collision Warning have been added as standard options. The price ranges between 26.9 million won and 30.4 million won ($20,800 - $23,600), with preorders available starting Monday.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)