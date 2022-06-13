[Land of Squid Game] Calling significant other ‘brother’







People often use pet names for their significant others, but “brother” or “sister” is usually off the table. In Korea, many young women will call the person they are in a relationship with “oppa” -- the same word that Korean people use for “older brother.“ It may sound strange to foreigners, especially if you are watching a TV drama, but for Koreans, it merely means that they are referring to their partner as someone older or wiser than them. It’s a way to show respect in a cutesy way.



By Min Byoung-chul







Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.













By Korea Herald (

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com