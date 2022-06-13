 Back To Top
[Land of Squid Game] Calling significant other ‘brother’

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 13, 2022 - 16:48       Updated : Jun 13, 2022 - 16:48



People often use pet names for their significant others, but “brother” or “sister” is usually off the table. In Korea, many young women will call the person they are in a relationship with “oppa” -- the same word that Korean people use for “older brother.“ It may sound strange to foreigners, especially if you are watching a TV drama, but for Koreans, it merely means that they are referring to their partner as someone older or wiser than them. It’s a way to show respect in a cutesy way.

By Min Byoung-chul 



Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.





By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
