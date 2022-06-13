 Back To Top
National

Presidential office holds security meeting amid NK artillery shots

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 13, 2022 - 10:09       Updated : Jun 13, 2022 - 10:13
First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo briefs reporters at the presidential office in Seoul, in this May 18, 2022, file photo. (Yonhap)
First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo briefs reporters at the presidential office in Seoul, in this May 18, 2022, file photo. (Yonhap)

The presidential National Security Office has held a meeting to discuss North Korea's firing of artillery shots presumably from a multiple rocket launcher, the presidential office said.

The shots were detected between 8:07 a.m. and 11:03 a.m. on Sunday morning, and the NSO meeting was convened at 10:30 a.m. the same day to check the military's readiness posture, the office said in a notice to reporters late Sunday night.

During the meeting, presided over by First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, the participants "expressed concern that North Korea continues to enhance various weapons systems that pose a direct threat to our security, and reaffirmed the government's position of responding calmly and strictly, while continuing to monitor the situation," it said.

The results of the meeting were reported to National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, who then reported them to President Yoon Suk-yeol. (Yonhap)

