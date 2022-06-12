 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Population mobility hits 48-year low

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 13, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 13, 2022 - 10:00

The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country sank to a 48-year low in April due to an aging population and fewer housing transactions, data showed.

The number of people who changed their residences came to 483,000 last month, down 18.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The tally marked the lowest for any April since 1974, when the figure marked 480,000. It was also the first time that the number had fallen below the 500,000 level.

Population mobility thus slid for the 16th consecutive month in April. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
