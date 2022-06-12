[Newsmaker] McDonald’s Korea back on sale after six years

Signage outside a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. McDonald’s Korea is wholly owned by the US headquarters in Chicago. (Bloomberg)
McDonald’s South Korean arm, the country’s largest burger chain by revenue, is seeking a new owner, joining the latest burger chain sales rush.
The company announced on Friday that it will sell 100 percent of its shares and business license here owned by McDonald’s US headquarters, six years after its first attempt.
Sources say letters will be sent to potential bidders via Mirae Asset Securities, the deal’s lead manager, inviting them to make a bid as early as next month.
With the addition of McDonald’s Korea, four out of six major burger franchises, including Burger King, KFC and Mom’s Touch, are looking for new owners.
Burger King Korea whose largest shareholder is Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners, is up for sale together with the Japanese unit. KG Group is selling KFC Korea after five years of operation and Mom’s Touch, the country’s chicken burger chain, is on the market after opting for delisting from the second bourse Kosdaq.
The remaining two, Lotteria and No Brand Burger, are subsidiaries under Korean retail giants Lotte and Shinsegae, respectively.
The valuation of the company is yet to be estimated, but market forecasts put it much higher than 2016’s 300 billion-500 billion won ($234 million-$469 million). Crosstown rival Burger King is currently valued at around 1 trillion won.
Industry insiders say the strongest possible bidder could be Carlyle Group again. Last time, the US-based private equity firm formed a consortium with Maeil Dairies but later backed out from the deal. Although it failed to take over the Korean unit, it acquired the Chinese and Hong Kong branches in 2017.
But sources say McDonald’s Korea’s acquisition deal might take some time if the company offers a higher selling price than the market estimate like it did last time.
Also, McDonald’s US headquarters might still want to exercise control over the Korean unit even after the exit. In 2016, the firm insisted that it resume quality control of burger products and receive royalty payment from McDonald’s Korea, which evidently became another deal breaker.
According to data from Financial Supervisory Service, The Korean unit has paid 54.3 billion won in 2021 and 50.1 billion won in 2020 as commission fees for the US headquarters.
Industry watchers say growing demand for premium burgers has led to heated competition in the market and an influx of newcomers. The food unit of Daewoo Development recently launched Good Stuff Eatery, a handcrafted burger brand frequented by former US President Barack Obama. BHC Group and Hanwha Solutions are poised to open Korean branches of Super Duper Burgers and Five Guys this year.
As of 2021, McDonald’s Korea operates 404 stores nationwide. It posted 867 billion won in sales, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, while logging 34.9 billion won in net losses.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)