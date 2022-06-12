[Shangri-La Dialogue] S.Korea intends to ‘normalize’ security cooperation with Japan against N.Korean threats

South Korea’s Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on Sunday delivers his speech on the Yoon Suk-yeol government’s North Korea policy and Indo-Pacific strategy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ 19th Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which runs from Friday to Sunday in Singapore. (Ministry of National Defense)

SINGAPORE -- South Korea is willing to have an earnest discussion to “normalize bilateral security cooperation” with Japan despite unresolved pending issues to better address North Korea’s escalating missile and nuclear threats, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue.



Lee set the direction and gist of the newly inaugurated Yoon Suk-yeol government’s approach to North Korea in his speech delivered at the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ 19th Asia Security Summit that ran from Friday to Sunday in Singapore.



In essence, the Yoon government will pursue a three-pronged approach to coping with North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs “from a position of strength.”



Yoon’s initiative to mend security ties with Japan

Lee said that South Korea will simultaneously seek to enhance the viability of the US extended deterrence and “drastically reinforce the response capabilities of the South Korean military to deter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.”



The Yoon government will also “strengthen trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, US and Japan to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.”



Lee firmly stated that South Korea is willing to have an earnest discussion with Japan to restore security cooperation that has been halted due to historical, military and territorial disputes as well as other issues between the two countries.



“Although several bilateral issues remain unsolved between South Korea and Japan, we intend to have the two sides put their wisdom together to reach reasonable solutions in a way that reflects the shared interests of the two countries,” Lee said in his speech.



“We also intend to engage in a serious dialogue with Japan, not only to normalize security cooperation between South Korea and Japan but also to strengthen trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan.”



When asked about the range of the bilateral security cooperation, Lee clarified that it is within the scope of dealing with North Korean nuclear and missile threats.



Korea and Japan will seek to reinforce security cooperation through various ways including high-level policy consultations, information sharing, combined missile defense drills and joint training for humanitarian assistance and disaster responses, Lee explained.



Trilateral security coordination

The Yoon government’s initiative to mend bilateral ties with Japan was proposed a day after the South Korean, US and Japanese defense chiefs discussed ways to address North Korea’s escalating missile and nuclear threats in a coordinated and effective manner.



During this rare in-person meeting, the first since November 2019, the three defense chiefs noted the importance of reinforcing trilateral security coordination, it was announced in a joint press statement.



The three countries underscored the importance of resolving North Korean issues through trilateral channels, especially at a time when the UN Security Council has failed to take concerted actions because of opposition from China and Russia.



As their first step, Lee, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Saturday committed to regularizing and publicizing trilateral missile defense exercises that aim to enhance interoperability and coordination in detecting, tracking and assessing ballistic targets.



The three countries have staged the Pacific Dragon ballistic missile defense drills in Hawaii on the occasion of the US Navy-led Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise as well as simulation-based missile warning exercises every three months.



But under the Moon Jae-in government, the trilateral exercises had been conducted low-key and irregularly, South Korean officials at the Defense Ministry said during a closed-door discussion following the meeting.



The decision mainly aims to “send an external signal” to North Korea which has heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, one of the officials said.



South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R), his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin (C), and Japan`s Nobuo Kishi (L) pose for a photo before holding a trilateral meeting on the margins of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. (Ministry of National Defense)