 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Music, videos, academic papers accepted for Miryang Arirang Competition

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 12, 2022 - 14:27       Updated : Jun 12, 2022 - 14:27
Poster for the 2022 Miryang Arirang Competition (Miryang Cultural Foundation)
Poster for the 2022 Miryang Arirang Competition (Miryang Cultural Foundation)
As part of efforts to introduce a well-known Korean folk song to global audiences, a competition on “Miryang Arirang” is being organized by Miryang City and the Miryang Cultural Foundation.

“Miryang Arirang” is one of the three major versions of “Arirang,” along with “Jeongseon Arirang” and “Jindo Arirang.”

Although the date of its creation is unknown, records show that “Miryang Arirang” was sung at marches by independence fighters during their military campaigns against the Japanese in the 1920s.

In 2012, “Miryang Arirang” was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The competition has three categories – creative music, academic paper and video.

Foreigners and Koreans of all ages can enter the competition by submitting their works online.

For the music category, applicants can create their own “Miryang Arirang,” interpreted in a traditional way.

Academic works should be submitted in the form of a scholarly paper, with topics that revolve around “Miryang Arirang” and UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The video category accepts short-form style videos on “Miryang Arirang.”

Works must be submitted by July 11. Application forms are currently only in Korean, and can be downloaded from the Miryang Cultural Foundation’s website. All works can be submitted in Korean or English, including academic papers.

The final winners will be announced July 19, and will be given certificates and prize money of up to 5 million won ($3,900).

In addition, the top three winners in the creative music category will be given a chance to participate in the upcoming “Miryang Arirang” album project. Scholarly article winners will be eligible to present their studies at an international conference on “Arirang,” expected to be held during the second half of the year.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114