Media artist Alex Verhaest’s new works question utopian ideas

“The Archivist” by Alex Verhaest is on display as part of “The Archive of Unattained Future” exhibition at Barakat Seoul. (Barakat Seoul)



Artists are inspired in many ways. Media artist Alex Verhaest, whose first solo exhibition in South Korea is running at Barakat Seoul, was struck by her best friend Sofie Verraest’s doctoral dissertation on utopian ideas.



The dissertation, “Eutopia Unbound: Imagining Good Places in Narratives from 1945 to the Present,” claims that four types of utopias -- communitarianism, futurism, isolationism and hedonism -- appear in the modernist imaginations of postwar-Western literature, architecture, films and other creative works. A skeptical view of the ideas of utopia is the overarching theme of Verhaest’s video works.



“After I read the dissertation, the thing stood out to me was the matrix of the opposite ideas,” Verhaest said at a press preview on Tuesday. “I thought it would be very interesting to make a game like a sci-fi movie, and I could link them to all these archival images that I have been keeping on a hard drive for years.”



Featuring 60 channels of looping video, “The Archivist” is prominently placed in the middle of the dark gallery. On each of its four sides, the artist has named a theme to represent one of the ideas of utopia: Oasis (communitarianism), Hub (futurism), Capsule (isolationism) and Bazaar (hedonism).



The artist posits that these oppositional ideologies not only repeat continuously throughout history, but also perpetuate as aesthetical stereotypes in various genres of arts, and questions if these have not already dominated our subconscious. The images used in the video are from various public domain such as the NASA Images Archive and New York Public Library.



The script of “The Archivist” was written in collaboration with text generator GPT-3 that uses deep learning based on 67 billion books, Wikipedia and other texts published on the internet.



When it comes to the term “artificial intelligence,” a term that is widely used for deep-learning machines, Verhaest is skeptical, explaining that she prefers the term “responsive” to “interactive” for media art that is created in conjunction with technology.



”Interactivity requires interpretative quality, but it does not have interpretative quality. It’s deep machine learning because a machine learns, it doesn’t interpret. If you use the wrong term like artificial intelligence because they are marketable and sexy, you erode the language in a way,” she said.





"Ad Hominem” by Alex Verhaest is on display as part of “The Archive of Unattained Future” exhibition at Barakat Seoul. (Barakat Seoul)