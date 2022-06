Asia: Renewable Energy webinar invitation (Asia News Network)

HANOI, Vietnam -- The challenges of climate change and energy security have propelled Asian nations to increasingly embrace investment in renewable energy.



Advanced technology, investment incentives and readied capital have also helped renewable energy become one of the highest growth sectors with increasing deployment by businesses as they pursue a “green” strategy. Another big question is: Are consumers are ready?



These issues and more on renewable energy development in Asia will be highlighted at a webinar called “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on Wednesday, June 15 from 2-4 p.m. Hanoi time (4-6 p.m. Korean Time).



The event will open with a keynote address by H.E. Tran Hong Ha, Vietnam’s Minister of National Resources and Environment.



Vietnam News, in collaboration with The Statesman of India and The Korea Herald -- all of which are members of the Asia News Network, an alliance of 20 media organizations in 19 Asian countries -- are pleased to invite you to this landmark webinar.



The Zoom webinar invitation link for registration is: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_gjvelxT-25anHKFMl-gA.



Other speakers include Dr. Harald Link, chairman of B Grimm Power from Thailand; Mr. Hideki Minamikawa, president of the Japan Environmental Sanitation Center; Mr. Frank Phuan, business CEO of Sunseap Energy in Singapore; Mr. Anil Sood, president of Chetna in India; and Mr. Phan Tan Canh, vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province, Vietnam.



The event will be moderated by Trong Kien Tran, news editor at Vietnam News and Pana Janviroj, editor at the Asia News Network.



The webinar is free of charge. For more information, please contact jpana88@outlook.com.



By Pana Janviroj, Asia News Network editor