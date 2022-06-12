S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

A check-in counter at Incheon International Aiport, west of Seoul, is crowded with passengers. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 10,000 for the third consecutive day Sunday on fewer tests on the weekend and the waning omicron-driven virus wave.

The country added 7,382 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 18,225,460, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Sunday's figure was down from 8,442 the previous day. It was also down from 9,832 new cases logged a week earlier.

Of the new infections, 78 were from overseas, marking the highest figure in about three months. The imported cases have grown in recent days, as the country lifted the self-quarantine for all international arrivals, regardless of their nationalities or vaccination status.

The country added 20 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 24,371. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 98, falling below 100 for the first time since April last year.

As of Sunday, 44.61 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.34 million had received their first booster shots.

More than 4.26 million people, or 8.3 percent of the population, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.

The government is expected to decide on Friday whether to lift the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period for COVID-19 patients amid its ongoing efforts to support the people's return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The health authorities have warned of another virus wave in summer due to growing people-to-people contact in the vacation season and other seasonal factors, and devised measures to better protect vulnerable groups.

Starting next month, the country plans to bring in AstraZeneca's antibody treatment Evusheld for emergency use, which will be given to those with compromised immune systems as a preventive measure.

It has also been working to secure 5,000 medical centers across the nation that will handle COVID-19 cases in a comprehensive manner from testing to prescription and treatment.

As of Sunday, a total of 6,590 hospital beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients nationwide. Of them, 1,537 beds are meant to treat seriously ill patients, and 7.5 percent of them are occupied, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)