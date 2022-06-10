[Shangri-La Dialogue] S.Korea, China commit to revitalizing military exchanges, cooperating on N.Korean issues

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (L) poses for a photo with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, during a bilateral meeting in Singapore on Friday on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit. (Yonhap)

SINGAPORE -- South Korean and Chinese defense chiefs on Friday committed to rejuvenating military exchanges and cooperating in resolving North Korean issues during a bilateral meeting held in around three years.



South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup had his first encounter with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in the afternoon on the sidelines of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that runs until Sunday in Singapore.



Reinvigorating military exchanges

Lee and Wei discussed ways to boost and expand defense cooperation during a 75-minute meeting that began at 14:00 local time and was 35 minutes longer than scheduled.



The two leaders committed to revitalizing military exchanges across the Army, Navy, and Air force as well as interactions between South Korean and Chinese defense ministries such as the resumption of vice-ministerial defense strategic dialogue, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a Korean-language statement.



“Minister Lee underscored the necessity of strengthening substantive and reciprocal cooperation based on the principle of mutual respect and common interest between the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Korea and China,” according to South Korea’s Defense Ministry.



In return, Wei expressed his consent and expectations to develop bilateral relations by expanding military exchanges across the broad.



The two sides also committed to pushing forward mutual visits by the defense ministers of the Republic of Korea and China, but they did not agree on a specific date.



Operating military hotlines

The South Korean and Chinese defense chiefs also agreed to open and operate two more military hotlines between their air forces and navies in the eastern theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army as of Friday.



Seoul and Beijing have three existing hotlines -- one between their defense ministries and two between their air forces and navies in the northern theater of the PLA.



The two countries previously agreed to establish two more direct communication lines in accordance with their memorandum of understanding on hotlines between the South Korean and Chinese navy and air forces signed in 2021.



Lee and Wei agreed that the operation of additional hotlines will “greatly contribute to preventing accidental clashes between armed forces of the two countries” and attached the great significance to the decision, according to South Korea’s defense ministry.



The opening of new hotlines is significant particularly in light of Chinese military aircraft’s continuing intrusion of South Korea’s air defense identification zone, a senior official at South Korea’s Defense Ministry, who wished to remain anonymous, said during a closed-door briefing in Singapore.



South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (L) speaks to his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, during a bilateral meeting in Singapore on Friday on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit. (Yonhap)