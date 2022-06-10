KB chief, Danish envoy discuss finance industry’s role in carbon neutrality

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (right) and Tomas Anker Christensen, Denmark’s ambassador for climate change, pose for a picture at the KB headquarters in western Seoul on Thursday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo and Tomas Anker Christensen, Denmark’s ambassador for climate change, discussed the role of the financial sector in achieving carbon neutrality, officials said Friday.
In the meeting held Thursday, Yoon explained KB’s efforts in promoting awareness of a low-carbon economy and shifting the group’s strategy in line with carbon neutrality. KB is currently pursuing its net-zero goals with a strategy called “KB Net Zero S.T.A.R,” and has established an environmental, social and governance investment strategy called “Green Wave 2030.”
Christensen shared the progress of Denmark’s renewable energy use and introduced ways to strengthen cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.
Following the meeting, Yoon said he was hopeful that there would be great synergy between the European country’s experience in switching to renewable energy and South Korea’s technological prowess.
“KB will expand financial support to areas of clean energy and carbon neutrality-related business,” Yoon added.
Meanwhile, the meeting came one day after Chairman Yoon was appointed to the Asia-Pacific regional advisory board of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. GFANZ is an initiative created in coordination with the United Nations to accelerate the movement of the financial sector toward a net-zero economy.
GFANZ recently opened its Asia-Pacific office and invited six financial experts to its advisory board.
Yoon is the sole GFANZ member from South Korea’s financial sector.
