 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

KB chief, Danish envoy discuss finance industry’s role in carbon neutrality

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 10, 2022 - 14:51       Updated : Jun 10, 2022 - 14:56
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (right) and Tomas Anker Christensen, Denmark’s ambassador for climate change, pose for a picture at the KB headquarters in western Seoul on Thursday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo (right) and Tomas Anker Christensen, Denmark’s ambassador for climate change, pose for a picture at the KB headquarters in western Seoul on Thursday. (KB Financial Group)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo and Tomas Anker Christensen, Denmark’s ambassador for climate change, discussed the role of the financial sector in achieving carbon neutrality, officials said Friday.

In the meeting held Thursday, Yoon explained KB’s efforts in promoting awareness of a low-carbon economy and shifting the group’s strategy in line with carbon neutrality. KB is currently pursuing its net-zero goals with a strategy called “KB Net Zero S.T.A.R,” and has established an environmental, social and governance investment strategy called “Green Wave 2030.”

Christensen shared the progress of Denmark’s renewable energy use and introduced ways to strengthen cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.

Following the meeting, Yoon said he was hopeful that there would be great synergy between the European country’s experience in switching to renewable energy and South Korea’s technological prowess.

“KB will expand financial support to areas of clean energy and carbon neutrality-related business,” Yoon added.

Meanwhile, the meeting came one day after Chairman Yoon was appointed to the Asia-Pacific regional advisory board of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. GFANZ is an initiative created in coordination with the United Nations to accelerate the movement of the financial sector toward a net-zero economy.

GFANZ recently opened its Asia-Pacific office and invited six financial experts to its advisory board.

Yoon is the sole GFANZ member from South Korea’s financial sector.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114