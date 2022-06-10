 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

DataStreams to join state-led big data project on infectious diseases

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 10, 2022 - 14:37       Updated : Jun 10, 2022 - 14:38
DataStreams logo (DataStreams)
DataStreams logo (DataStreams)
South Korean data processing solution developer DataStreams said Wednesday that it has been chosen as a preferred bidder by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Information Society Agency, or NIA, to participate in a project to create a big data platform for infectious diseases.

DataStreams is currently in negotiations with the NIA and is set to officially sign the deal later this month.

The project worth 7 billion won ($5.5 million) will create a database to integrate information concerning diseases, communication, the economy and medicine. It will be used to back future quarantine policymaking, to support the development of new medications and vaccines and to analyze how infectious diseases affect the economy, according to the data processing company.

The project will also develop an artificial intelligence-based prediction model to allow effective actions to be taken in the case of another pandemic.

The company said it hopes to expand into the AI sector through this project.

“This project will act as a stepping-stone for DataStreams to become an AI firm,” said the company’s AI research group director, Lee Dong-hyun.

“Starting with this project, DataStreams will continue to cooperate with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, the National Cancer Center, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and Seoul National University to develop an AI medical data application service,” said DataStreams CEO Lee Young-sang.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114