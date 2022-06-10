Special screening to be held with Cannes-winning Park Chan-wook, Song Kang-ho movies

Posters advertise special screenings for movies from the Korean recipients of prizes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, director Park Chan-wook and actor Song Kang-ho. (CJ CGV)
South Korea’s biggest cinema chain CJ CGV announced on Thursday it will hold special screenings for seven movies of Cannes-winning director Park Chan-wook and actor Song Kang-ho, beginning Thursday and running to June 29.
“To celebrate director Park Chan-wook and actor Song Kang-ho winning the awards, we created this special screening event to share a meaningful achievement of Korean cinema which raised its reputation,” CGV official Yeo Kwang-jin said in a statement. “I hope audiences can take the time to appreciate the well-made works again in the theater.”
CGV announced the seven selected films are “Oldboy,” “Thirst,” “The Handmaiden,” “Decision to Leave,” “Secret Sunshine,” “Parasite” and “Broker.” All the films have been screened at the Cannes Film Festival at some point.
The films will be presented at CGV Arthouse auditoriums in 15 theaters, including CGV Yongsan and CGV Apgujeong.
Park’s “Oldboy,” starring Choi Min-sik, won the jury grand prize at Cannes in 2004.
“The Handmaiden,” which sold 4.3 million tickets here, was invited to the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. CGV said it will present a reedited version of “The Handmaiden” with a runtime of two hours and 47 minutes, adding about 22 minutes to the original release.
Park won the prize for best director this year for “Decision to Leave” at Cannes. The highly anticipated film releases here June 29.
“Thirst” is a film that Park and Song worked on together. It is also the movie that earned Park the jury prize at Cannes in 2009. The theater operator will also unveil a reedited version of the film running two hours and 37 minutes.
Song won best actor at Cannes this year for “Broker,” directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. The Japanese director’s film was released Wednesday and is in local theaters now.
“Secret Sunshine,” directed by Lee Chang-dong and starring Song and Jeon Do-yeon, screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007. Jeon also won the best actress prize for her appearance.
The Palme d’Or-winning “Parasite” was screened at Cannes in 2019. The eventual winner of the Oscar for best picture attracted more than 10 million local moviegoers when it was released here later that year.
CJ CGV added that it also prepared special discount coupons for cinemagoers to watch the specially screened films. The coupons can be used for watching all the selected movies except the new releases, “Decision to Leave” and “Broker.”
More details about the schedule and coupons can be found on the CJ CGV mobile app and website.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)