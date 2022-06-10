 Back To Top
National

Right-wing YouTube channel ordered to compensate ex-justice minister Cho for defamation

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2022 - 11:46       Updated : Jun 10, 2022 - 11:46
Cho Kuk, who served as Moon Jae-in administration’s justice minister in 2019, arrives at court to attend trial on June 3. (The Korea Herald)
Cho Kuk, who served as Moon Jae-in administration’s justice minister in 2019, arrives at court to attend trial on June 3. (The Korea Herald)

A court ordered right-wing YouTube channel Hover Lab on Friday to pay compensation to ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his children for airing false rumors and defamatory expressions about them.

In YouTube episodes in 2020, Hover Lab, a popular YouTube channel run by conservative ex-lawmaker and lawyer Kang Yong-seok, alleged a private equity fund managed by Cho was dealing with money invested by the Communist Party of China.

It also claimed Cho sponsored an actress while his children drove a luxurious imported car or had been involved in a school violence case.

Cho and his two children sued Hover Lab, Kang and two other co-operators for defamation, seeking 300 million won ($237,210) in compensation.

Ruling in favor of Cho's side, the Seoul Central District Court ordered the defendants to pay 10 million won to Cho and a combined 40 million won to Cho's daughter and son in compensation.

They were also ordered to take down the contentious YouTube videos. (Yonhap)

