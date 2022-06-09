[Graphic News] Movie theater attendance nears pre-pandemic level in May: data

South Korean film attendance numbers nearly shot back up to the pre-pandemic level in May, data showed, with a couple of big hits leading the charge.
According to the Korean Film Council, movies screened in the country amassed a combined 14.55 million admissions in May, the highest monthly figure since 16.84 million from January 2020 - the last full month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The May figure was also a massive jump from just 3.21 million admissions in April.
During the pandemic, monthly attendance numbers reached rock bottom with 970,000 admissions in April 2020 and have been hovering around a couple of million in ensuing months. (Yonhap)
