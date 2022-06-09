[Eye interview] Food as the great connector

Michelle Zauner speaks during a Zoom interview with The Korea Herald, April 28.

A young woman, born to a Korean mother and white father, stands in a Korean supermarket chain crying as she looks at the side dishes on display that her late mother used to make for her. It’s the scene that opens Michelle Zauner’s bestselling memoir, “Crying in H Mart,” and one that many Korean Americans will have no difficulty imagining.



For Zauner, food formed an unbreakable bond between her and her mother. Her mother made Korean dishes for her Korean-born daughter who moved to Eugene, Oregon, with her parents when she was 9-months-old. When her mother fell ill with pancreatic cancer, Zauner tried to make Korean dishes for her mother.



When her mother’s close Korean friend rejects Zauner’s attempts to cook for her mother, it feels as if the friend is refusing to acknowledge Zauner’s Korean side.



This feeling of being unseen, or of being refused to be seen, is one that presses heavily on Zauner. She feels this when she is visiting her mother’s side of the family in Korea, or living in a college town in Oregon. In Seoul, Koreans comment on her foreignness -- her face is not Korean enough. In Oregon, she is seen as a foreigner and people ask, “Where are you really from?”



The year 2021 was a big year for Zauner, an author, musician and director. “Crying in H Mart” debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, and her third album with the indie rock band Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee,” released that year went on to be nominated for best alternative music album and best new artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.



“I feel like I sort of planted a lot of seeds and they all kind of started sprouting and flourishing at the same time,” said Zauner about her recent successes during an interview with The Korea Herald via Zoom on April 28. “I spent many years working on this record and this book, and I think it was just the right time,” she said.



The book is also available as an audiobook narrated by the author herself. It works wonderfully for the memoir, her voice rendering an immediacy and intimacy to a very personal story.



When Zauner pronounces Korean words and expressions -- mostly food and often-used everyday Korean expressions -- the tone of her voice shifts ever so slightly. Her smoky, low voice takes on a softer, almost girlish quality as she pronounces “eomma,” which is “mother” in Korean.



“That makes sense,” Zauner said, when this was pointed out. “Probably frozen in the Korean I learned in my youth,” she said. The baby of her family, she spoke to her family in that way, too, she explained.



“Crying in H Mart” is a story of a fraught mother-daughter relationship that evolves through time and through changes in circumstances.



“I think my mom and I had a very tumultuous relationship. We were, I think, simultaneously so close and devoted to one another, but also always at odds,” she said. “That’s so much of what the book is about. We really struggled to understand each other across a different generation and a different culture and a different language,” she said.



The struggle is an often-told one -- an independent daughter and a protective mother who only wants the best for her daughter. “So we fought a lot, especially in my teenage years,” said Zauner. “Our relationship was just beginning to change and we were beginning to really appreciate each other as adults and friends for the first time in my early 20s. And that’s when she got sick,” she said. Her mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away six months later, in 2014.



Her memoir started out as a “cuter, lighthearted essay” that was focused on her experience cooking with Maangchi, a well-known Korean cooking YouTuber.



“I was working my first day job in an office and I was very creatively unfulfilled. And I had just finished this record and it felt like I had so much to work through with my grief and making sense of what had happened,” said Zauner, recalling how her writing started. “And in the process of writing this essay about Maangchi, I realized there was so much more there that needed to be said, because, you have to understand, my whole life changed. At 25, I just was very close to illness and death,” she said.



“My nuclear family fell apart. I had no siblings to relate to. I had no peers to relate to. It felt like no one could understand the extent of this great tragedy in my life,” she explained. “I felt like no one knew what I saw and what I had gone through. And I desperately needed to explain to people what I was feeling.”



The resulting essay, “Love, Loss and Kimchi,” won Glamour magazine’s essay contest in 2016. Literary agents began reaching out, but her music career was taking off and she went on tour with Japanese Breakfast for the next two years.





Michelle Zauner performs with Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner)