[Scholars and their Spaces] ‘Ye’ makes others comfortable

Portrait of Kim Jang-saeng (National Museum of Korea)

“Most government officials today seem to have the intention of stepping down, rather than to fulfill the responsibility of their posts. I am concerned that certain selected group of people monopolize political authority in this political situation.”



Kim Jang-Saeng (1548-1631), who studied the principle of “Yehak (Study of Rites)” which were regarded as a crucial part of Korean Neo-Confucianism during the Joseon era, expressed anxiety about separatist politics of the time to his son, Kim Jip.



At the age of 70, he returned to civil service after a coup led by Seoin, the western faction, in 1623.



The 16th and 17th centuries were a difficult time for Korean Neo-Confucian scholars, many of whom were purged amid a series of political upheavals.





Donamseowon in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, which was established in 1643. It is among the nine Korean Neo-Confucian academies that are designated as UNESCO World Cultural Heritages. (Nonsan City)