[Video] Meet the son of Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, Korea's upcoming filmmaker Hyomin

“I don’t know why I was a little mean to my dad when I was young,” says Bong Hyo-min, recalling his childhood. Growing up under two filmmakers, film has always been part of his life. But it wasn’t until he became a director himself that he started understanding his dad, Bong Joon-ho, a little more.

Now a rising director himself, he is on his journey to discovering how he can make an impact through his film and creativity. Check out Hyo-min’s first video interview ever. And yes, he shares his tips on how to wrap cables properly on film sets :)

Hyo-min’s latest short film, “Apartment” has been selected by the Center for Asian American Media’s CAAMFest and you can check it out on Watcha.





