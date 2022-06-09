[Video] Meet the son of Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, Korea's upcoming filmmaker Hyomin

Now a rising director himself, he is on his journey to discovering how he can make an impact through his film and creativity. Check out Hyo-min’s first video interview ever. And yes, he shares his tips on how to wrap cables properly on film sets :)
Hyo-min’s latest short film, “Apartment” has been selected by the Center for Asian American Media’s CAAMFest and you can check it out on Watcha.
Video by Team Konnect
Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Park Sun-yeong (psyworld0710@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Su-hyeon (suhyeon0323@heraldcorp.com)