KDCA’s new chief says COVID-19 Yoon admin’s top agenda

KDCA’s new commissioner Peck Kyong-ran speaks during a press conference Thursday. (KDCA)
OSONG, North Chungcheong Province -- The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will roll out policies that safeguard the public against the COVID-19 pandemic and aid economic recovery under the new administration, KCDA’s new chief says.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, new KCDA chief Peck Kyong-ran said that the pandemic is one of the new administration’s top priorities, and that response measures will reflect wider implications of the pandemic.
Peck, an infectious disease specialist of more than 28 years, had worked closely with the KDCA throughout the pandemic as an outside expert on the advisory panel, with the first meeting dating back to Jan. 7, 2020, when Korea had yet to discover a known case within its borders.
Before her appointment as the KDCA’s chief on May 18, Peck was an infectious disease specialist at Samsung Medical Center, where she had worked since 1994. She also headed the Korea Society of Infectious Diseases for nearly two years until November last year.
“As a researcher and as a doctor who dealt with patients firsthand, I spent the last 2 12 years on the front lines of COVID-19 response alongside the KDCA scientists and officials,” she said.
Now that she has the power to take new actions to address COVID-19, she said she would use the opportunity to deliver policies that will not only safeguard public health, but also assist economic recovery.
Past the pandemic’s initial phase, the COVID-19 response has been a “challenge that intersects public health, economy and other civil liberties,” she said.
She said during his visit to the KDCA headquarters on May 26 that President Yoon Suk-yeol had said protecting the lives and safety of Koreans was a “paramount responsibility of the government.”
“The KDCA must work with the rest of the administration. But I believe that there’s a clear consensus and understanding within the administration that COVID-19 is still a very much ongoing problem, and that protecting lives is a top national agenda,” she said.
Asked if there were things she will do differently, she avoided a clear answer.
Under the post-omicron response plan drafted and announced by the previous administration, Korea is due to lift the seven-day compulsory isolation requirement for COVID-19 patients -- a decision already postponed once last month.
“I think there’s a high anticipation about going back to more normal ways of life,” she said.
“Once we do away with isolation I think the expected outcome is an increase in infections. If infections increase at a rate that ends up overwhelming our hospitals, then we might have no choice but to bring back some of the more restrictive measures.”
On the vaccine plan for the latter half of the year, she said based on trends in variant proportions, case rates and updates in vaccines, a decision would be made on whether to bring in vaccines tweaked to defend against variants.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)