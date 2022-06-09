 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Seoul Arts Center revives forgotten Korean music genre

By Park Yuna
Published : Jun 9, 2022 - 18:28       Updated : Jun 9, 2022 - 18:28
Yoo in-taek, head of the Seoul Arts Center, speaks at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on Wednesday at the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel in Seoul. (Jenny Sung)
Yoo in-taek, head of the Seoul Arts Center, speaks at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on Wednesday at the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel in Seoul. (Jenny Sung)


Yoo In-taek, head of the Seoul Arts Center, sees the potential of “gagok” -- a genre of Korean vocal music with poetry -- as many feel nostalgic for the nearly forgotten genre of music in South Korea.

“We have a 100-year history of gagok, which may be remembered by the older generations. Some 15 million people from the older generations have nostalgia about gagok they used to learn in class and hear in their childhood. We are planning for performances of gagok targeting those audiences in efforts to revitalize the genre,” You said during the lecture at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on Wednesday at the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel.

Gagok began with composer Hong Nan-pa, who released “Bongseonhwa,” meaning “Garden Balsam,” in 1920 after he was moved by a poem of the same title written by Kim Hyung-jun that described the sorrow of the Korean people in the Japanese colonial era.

While the genre of Korean music slowly lost popularity as music performances in the country have become diversified into opera, ballet, musicals and other forms, many people have a “thirst” to listen to that music that has faded into old memories, he said.

“We have staged a gagok performance titled ‘Rule of Romance’ aimed at young people who may be unfamiliar with the music genre, featuring a story telling about love. We have staged the performance two times -- late last year and Valentine’s Day this year,” he said.

“We will keep staging the performance with an updated version of the show, covering gagok of today such as ‘First Love’ that was composed by Kim Hyo-geun.”

From Aug. 12 to 15, Seoul Arts Center will stage a gagok festival at Daegwallyeong, an 832-meter-high mountain pass in Taebaeksan in Gangwon Province. The festival will feature gagok performances and music competitions, he added.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114