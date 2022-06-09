[Newsmaker] Two Koreas clash over North’s nuclear development at UN

South Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations Cho Hyun speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly after China and Russia vetoed new sanctions on North Korea in the UN Security Council, at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)



The two Koreas once again clashed at the UN over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, with Seoul calling for an end to provocation and Pyongyang repeating its right to self-defense.



In the same General Assembly meeting held in New York on Wednesday, China and Russia defended their vetoes of the resolution to impose additional sanctions on North Korea, accusing the US of stoking tension on the Korean Peninsula.



“We urge the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to stop such provocative actions, abide by all relevant Council resolutions and respond to the call for dialogue and peace on the Korean Peninsula through complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” Cho Hyun, South Korean ambassador to the UN said in the general assembly meeting, referring to North Korea by its official name.



Addressing the COVID-19 outbreak in the North, Cho reiterated Seoul’s willingness to provide unconditional humanitarian aid and underscored that the suffering in the country is due to its state policy, not international sanctions.



“The Republic of Korea stresses that the door for dialogue remains open despite the DPRK’s repeated provocations and threats, and our hand of unconditional assistance on the pandemic is still extended,” Cho said. Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.



“We have all witnessed how (North Korea) dissipated their scarce resources by blowing up expensive missiles in the sky.”





North Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly after China and Russia vetoed new sanctions on North Korea in the UN Security Council, at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)