 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[Photo News] Taste of Southeast Asia

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 9, 2022 - 14:15       Updated : Jun 9, 2022 - 15:23
(ASEAN-Korea Center)
(ASEAN-Korea Center)
ASEAN-Korea Center Secretary-General Kim Hae-yong (sixth from right) and ambassadors representing the member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the commencement of ASEAN Trade Fair 2022 on Tuesday at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The event, held in conjunction with local food exhibition Seoul Food 2022, runs through Friday and showcases food and beverage products from Southeast Asian companies.
(ASEAN-Korea Center)
(ASEAN-Korea Center)
Officials from South Korea and ASEAN toast in front of the Indonesian booth at ASEAN Trade Fair 2022, held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114