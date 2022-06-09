[Photo News] Taste of Southeast Asia

(ASEAN-Korea Center)

ASEAN-Korea Center Secretary-General Kim Hae-yong (sixth from right) and ambassadors representing the member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the commencement of ASEAN Trade Fair 2022 on Tuesday at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The event, held in conjunction with local food exhibition Seoul Food 2022, runs through Friday and showcases food and beverage products from Southeast Asian companies.



