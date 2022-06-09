 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Defense ministry pushes for new post focusing on NK threats: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2022 - 11:01       Updated : Jun 9, 2022 - 11:01
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense ministry is seeking to create a new policy post handling North Korea's military threats and abolish an existing one dedicated to promoting cross-border reconciliation, informed sources said Thursday.

The move came in line with the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's avowed stance to sternly deal with the North's nuclear and missile threats amid concerns about the possibility of the regime carrying out a nuclear test.

"The (new) defense policy bureau is designed with a focus on crisis management amid the evolving and shifting security conditions," a source said on the condition of anonymity.

Under the envisioned reorganization scheme, the ministry is pushing to install a director general-level official tasked with managing potential North Korea-driven security crisis, and remove the North Korea policy bureau that has focused largely on inter-Korean trust and cooperation, according to the sources.

Created in late 2017, the North Korea policy post is a product of the preceding liberal Moon Jae-in administration's initiative to promote cross-border rapprochement and foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The defense ministry has been consulting with the interior ministry over the organizational change, as the Yoon government seeks to beef up defense following Pyongyang's continued missile launches.

Last weekend, the North fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in its 18th show of force this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114