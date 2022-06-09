[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Broker



(Korea)



Opened June 8



Drama



Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda



So-young (IU) leaves her child in a baby box in front of a church. Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won) secretly steal the baby to sell him to a family who cannot legally adopt. So-young returns to the church the next day to retrieve the baby and finds out that Sang-hyun and Dong-soo have taken the child. Soon, So-young and the two men agree to look for the right parents for the baby together.





After Yang



(Korea)



Opened June 1



Drama



Directed by Kogonada



In the near future, Jake (Colin Farrell), Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) and their adopted daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) live together with Yang (Justin H. Min), an android that looks like a young Asian man. Yang is a cultural technosapien, a type of robot used to teach adopted children about their heritage. One day, Yang breaks down and the family looks for a way to fix him.





The Roundup



(Korea)



Opened May 18



Crime



Directed by Lee Sang-yong



Detective Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) heads to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But soon after his arrival, he discovers a series of murders and finds out that the vicious Korean killer (Son Suk-ku) has been committing crimes against Korean tourists for years. Seok-do decides to track the killer, but is impeded as Korean law enforcement does not have investigative power in Vietnam.



