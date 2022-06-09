Yoon says he expects S. Korea-Japan issues to be resolved smoothly

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he expects historical issues between South Korea and Japan to be resolved smoothly from a standpoint of future-oriented cooperation.

His comment came amid news reports he could meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a NATO summit in Spain later this month for what would be the two countries' first summit in over two years.

"We're preparing for it, but it's difficult to say it's been fixed," Yoon told reporters at the presidential office when asked if he plans to attend the NATO meeting and whether a summit with Kishida is under consideration.

"On historical issues, I expect issues between South Korea and Japan to be resolved smoothly from a standpoint of cooperation for the future," he said.

Relations between the two countries have been stuck at a new low amid disputes stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, including the issue of Korean women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II. (Yonhap)