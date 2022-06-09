NK leader presides over plenary session of ruling party's central committee: state media

North Korea held a key Worker's Party meeting earlier this week with leader Kim Jong-un in attendance to discuss state policies, state media said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kim presided over the 5th enlarged plenary meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It was not immediately known what the agenda was, though the KCNA reported earlier that the meeting will be held to make an interim review of state policies for 2022 and to decide on a "series of important issues."

"It began the agenda discussion amid high political enthusiasm of all the participants who are fully aware of their important duty in the historic struggle for prosperity and development of our great country and the people's wellbeing," the KCNA said. (Yonhap)