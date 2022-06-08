[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Westin Josun Busan promotes chefs’ special edition



Westin Josun Busan is presenting a special edition of chef-cooked meals, available only through June 30.



At the hotel’s Korean dining restaurant Sheobul, grilled chicken legs with abalone are offered alongside a fresh vegetable salad and four delicate side dishes.



At Camellia, the hotel’s buffet restaurant, four types of wine will be recommended by sommeliers. The special bruschetta course platter consists of tomato with mozzarella, salmon, grilled vegetables, sausages and nuts that go well with whiskey-based cocktails.



For reservations and price inquiries, call (051) 749-7001.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches ‘Kids for All Seasons with Summer Fun’ package



For families hoping to spend a memorable time with children, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is presenting a special package in collaboration with Think Go Bingo, an entertainment-based education brand.



During a one-night stay in a decorated room equipped with a kid’s play tent, cotton blanket and tattoo stickers, children can also access the play lounge. A special gift package for children worth 65,000 won is included.



Prices start at 530,000 won, and reservations can be made through Sept. 12. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5000.





Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas launches premium bingsu



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong present special summer bingsu in the lobby lounge of the hotel until Aug. 31.



The Jeju apple mango bingsu uses fruit grown on the southern island and will be available in a limited quantity each day.



The signature mugwort bingsu consists of a variety of nuts and injeolmi, rice cake with soybean powder, and mugwort ice cream. Avocado vegan bingsu features a ripe avocado resting on an avocado-shaped dessert using coconut and tofu sitting on shaved ice made from coconut water. Coffee bingsu is served with vanilla ice cream, lotus paste and coffee cookie crumble with freshly brewed Illy espresso.



For reservations, call (02) 559-7603.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches fermented bread



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announces the launch of retail sales of the Margaux Grill’s naturally fermented signature bread in response to popular demand from guests at Cafe One on the ground floor of the hotel.



The Margaux Grill’s signature bread is made using natural levain starter created through low-temperature fermentation with a small amount of fresh yeast added. Featuring a blend of seven grains, it is stone baked to bring out natural aromas.



The signature bread is priced at 33,000 won for a whole loaf and 16,500 won for half a loaf.



For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6737.



