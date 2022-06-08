[Temple to Table] Out of grass and flowers that bud in spring: Hwajeon with spring flowers

Hwajeon with spring flowers (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)

The Ven. Yeogeo entered monastic life 21 years ago at age 31, relatively late to become a nun in Korea.



Thanks to her Buddhist parents, she had become familiar with temples at a young age. When she turned 19, she visited the temple Yongjusa in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and decided to renounce secular life then. She became an enthusiastic member of Yongjusa’s Young Buddhist Association and began studying Buddhism in earnest. Memorizing sutras written in Chinese characters and understanding their meaning by consulting a dictionary was not easy, but she also enjoyed her deepening understanding. She finally became convinced that this was her calling, and after being formally recommended by another nun, she became a postulant at Buryeongsa.



“Because the residents of Buryeongsa lead a communal life, visitors who arrived outside of meal time could not eat. I was concerned about their being tired after an arduous trip to the temple and not being able to eat, so I began serving them snacks when they had tea with our monastics.”





