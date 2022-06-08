Rookie boy band Trendz drops 2nd EP ‘Blue Set Chapter 2. Choice’

K-pop band Trendz conducts a press conference for its second EP “Blue Set Chapter 2. Choice” in Seoul on June 8. (Interpark Music Plus)
K-pop boy band Trendz released its second EP “Blue Set Chapter 2. Choice,” in which they continue their journey through the unknown space, Blue Set.
The septet -- comprising of members Havit, Leon, Yoonwoo, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil and Yechan -- conducted a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the album‘s release at 6 p.m. that day.
After overcoming the chaos and despair of Blue Set on their previous album, the boys are faced with a two-way crossroad inside the mysterious world as they strive to find an answer on the next step for the new album.
Leading the five-track album is the song, “Who,” which carries a dual meaning. In English, the title refers to the question of “who?”, a question that the members ask in front of the crossroad. In Korean, it signifies the confused mind of the boys through the Chinese character “hoo (吼).”
The bandmates have also grown as musicians on their new album, with members Hankook, ra.L, Eunil, Leon and Yechan credited as writing the lyrics for all five songs.
“We tried to go deeper into the narrative with our new album. To do this, we worked hard on our story and searched for better ways to express it through the lyrics,” Hankook said.
The album also features tracks “Awake,” “Clique,” “re : daybreak” and “Forever More.”
Member Yoonwoo said the order of the tracks also carries a special meaning.
“The songs were placed in order to symbolize the flow of time from night until the break of dawn,” Yoonwoo said.
Trendz debuted into the K-pop scene in January with their first EP “Blue Set Chapter 1. Tracks,” making a noise as the first K-pop act launched on Interpark Music Plus, a subsidiary music label of the major e-commerce brand Interpark.
The band is also set to meet their fans on stage for the first time at this year’s Dream Concert, one of the main annual K-pop events, set to take place on June 18.
“When we heard the news, we all screamed loudly. It’s one of the stages that we’ve dreamt of playing since we’ve trained to become K-pop idols,” Eunil said.
“It’s a dream concert for us, and we’re happy that we’re getting another chance to show ourselves to the public. It’s an honor to take to that stage with other artists,” Havit added.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)